Massive turnout for Madin prayer meet

Pledge against terrorism, drugs administered

Pledge against terrorism, drugs administered

MALAPPURAM

After two years of COVID-19 uncertainties and restrictions, the sprawling Madin Academy grounds at Swalat Nagar near here turned into a sea of humanity on Thursday night. The prayer congregation organised by the Madin Academy pulled in the faithful from different parts of the State.

The congregation, marking the anniversary of the monthly swalat prayer gatherings at Madin Academy, was claimed to be the country’s largest prayer gathering in Ramzan. According to Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, it was the largest in the world outside of Makka and Madina in Ramzan.

People in small groups started reaching Swalat Nagar from Thursday morning. By evening, the venue was swollen with tens of thousands of men in white clothes. Separate arrangements were made for women.

The programme began at 4 p.m. Syed Zainul Abideen Bafaqi from Malaysia led the Badr majlis. Organisers claimed that about one lakh people attended a mass Iftar. Thousands attended the mandatory Magrib and Isha prayers as well as the optional Awabin, Thasbeeh, Tharaveeh, and Witr prayers. Hafiz Shabir Ali led the prayers.

India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated the main programme. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the function.

Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari administered a pledge against terrorism and use of drugs. The conference condemned the orchestrated attacks against the minorities that took place in recent weeks across the country. It demanded that the governments control those unleashing violence against minorities in the country.

The meeting also saw the launch of such new academic programmes being offered by Madin Academy as Junior IAS and Coding Academy.

A trained volunteer group of 5,555 volunteers controlled the crowds that flowed into Swalat Nagar. Ambulances, a super specialty intensive care unit, and a mobile telemedicine unit remained on standby at the venue.