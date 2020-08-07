Kerala
07 August 2020 13:50 IST
Watch | Massive landslip near Munnar in Idukki district
Updated: 07 August 2020 14:21 IST
A video on the massive landslide at Rajamala near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala
Five persons were killed and four rescued in a major landslip at the Nayamakkad estate in Pettimudy, Munnar, in the wee hours on Friday.
The Initial reports said that at least 70 persons in the five estate lanes (cluster of workers' quarters) were missing. The inaccessibility of the area and lack of communication facilities were hampering the rescue works
Two teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) moved to the area for rescue operations. The four persons who were rescued were admitted to the Tata General Hospital in Munnar.