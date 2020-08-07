Watch | Massive landslip near Munnar in Idukki district

A video on the massive landslide at Rajamala near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala

Five persons were killed and four rescued in a major landslip at the Nayamakkad estate in Pettimudy, Munnar, in the wee hours on Friday.

The Initial reports said that at least 70 persons in the five estate lanes (cluster of workers' quarters) were missing. The inaccessibility of the area and lack of communication facilities were hampering the rescue works

Two teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) moved to the area for rescue operations. The four persons who were rescued were admitted to the Tata General Hospital in Munnar.