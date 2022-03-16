Massive hike in price of fuel supplied to KSRTC

March 16, 2022 23:46 IST

Public sector oil companies have increased the price of diesel they supply to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The fuel price was increased by a massive ₹21.1 per litre, taking the price from ₹100.25 per litre to ₹121.36. The KSRTC will be saddled with an additional financial burden of ₹75.83 lakh per day and ₹22-25 crore per month due to the hike, according to a press release issued from the Transport Minister's office on Wednesday.

Currently, the KSRTC's buses cover a total distance of around 12 lakh kilometres daily, for which 270 to 300 kilolitres of diesel is being used. The transport corporation, which is struggling to even pay the salaries of its employees, will have an extra burden with the latest hike. The KSRTC will be approaching the High Court against the hike, said the release.

