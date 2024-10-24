Massive GST raids in Kerala’s Thrissur, officials seize 104 kg unaccounted gold so far

State Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have so far seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold in massive raids across gold jewellery-manufacturing units, wholesale outlets and residences in Thrissur district of Kerala. The raids began on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Close to 700 officials attached to the intelligence and audit wings of the State GST department are participating the raids, billed as the biggest of its kind in Kerala to date. A senior official of the GST department said on Thursday (October 24, 2024) that so far 104 kg of gold, found as ‘stock difference,’ have been seized so far.

“The raids are still in progress. We have also collected ₹3.4 crore as penalty so far,” the official said.

The officials have also reportedly seized documents, which could help throw light on tax evasion.

Over 70 places covered

The inspections have so far covered more than 70 locations across Thrissur, the central Kerala district that is a hub of the gold trade.

The squads were moved to Thrissur from multiple locations in utter secrecy on Wednesday and despatched to the locations targeted for the raids.