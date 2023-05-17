ADVERTISEMENT

Massive fire breaks out at Kollam drug warehouse

May 17, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district drug warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) near the Uliyakkovil Devi temple was gutted in a major fire that broke out on Wednesday night. Fire and Rescue units from five stations were pressed into service and the effort to extinguish the flames was on even late at night.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out around 8.45 p.m. and the firefighters could not contain the blaze even after two hours. It was the security staff who first noticed the fire and alerted the residents and the police.

Though there has been no causalities, a couple of vehicles parked near the warehouse were destroyed in the fire. The godown was stocked with drugs and chemicals used for manufacturing drugs. However, no information was available about the cause of the fire and the losses suffered.

