Massive fire at furniture shop in Thrissur

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop on National Highway 544 in Marathakkara in the early hours of Wednesday, destroying furniture to the tune of crores of rupees.

The blaze was first spotted by security personnel at the shop, who quickly alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. It is suspected that the fire started from the manufacturing unit.

Fire and Rescue teams from Chalakudy, Puthukkad, Wadakkanchery, and Thrissur were dispatched to tackle the blaze. Heavy rain at the time prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

