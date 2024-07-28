Massive dip in paddy production in Kerala

Paddy output in Kerala witnessed a drastic decline in the recently concluded 2023-24 crop season.

According to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), the agency purchasing paddy from farmers across the State, the procurement dropped by 23.5% this season compared to the previous one. From 7.31 lakh tonne in 2022-23 season, the yield fell to 5.59 lakh tonne this time.

In 2023-24, Supplyco could only purchase 1.54 lakh tonne of paddy during crop 1 (May- October) and 4.05 lakh tonne in crop 2 (November- May) as against 2.26 lakh tonne during crop 1 and 5.04 lakh tonne in crop 2 in 2022-23 season. In 2021-22, when crop 1 and 2 combined, the agency procured 7.48 lakh tonne.

Palakkad, the leading rice-producing district in the State, saw the production fall massively from 2.92 lakh tonne in 2022-23 to 1.83 lakh tonne this time. Alappuzha, another major paddy-producing district, witnessed a decline from 1.69 lakh tonne to 1.60 lakh tonne.

Experts and farmers link the drop in rice production to climate vagaries, especially the heatwave-like conditions that prevailed in the State between February and May.

Chackappan Antony, a veteran paddy farmer and president of 320-acre Aivelikkad paddy polder in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, says that farmers suffered huge losses in the puncha (crop 2) season. “I cultivated paddy in 10 acres and the average yield was 1 tonne per acre. It was much less. On average, I harvested 2.5 tonnes of paddy per acre in the previous seasons. A lack of rain and searing heat affected the crop,” says Mr. Antony. Farmers say that a yield of two tonne per acre is needed to recoup the production cost.

Big threat

M. Surendran, professor and head, M.S. Swaminathan Rice Research Station, Mankombu says climate change is a big threat to paddy cultivation. “A lack of rain and extreme heat conditions have adversely affected the production potential of rice plants. High-temperature stress resulted in plant sterility. While rice crops can cope with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius, the State recorded higher temperatures during summer, resulting in low production,” Mr. Surendran said.

Due to the dip in production, Supplyco procured paddy worth ₹484 crore less in 2023-24 than in the previous season. In addition to declining production, the season saw a fall in paddy acreage and the number of farmers. In 2022-23, Supplyco procured paddy from 2.5 lakh farmers who cultivated it in 1.82 lakh hectare. This time, the agency purchased paddy from 1.99 lakh farmers from 1.70 lakh hectare.