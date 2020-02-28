Kerala

Massive corruption in State: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran during a reception accorded to him in Kannur.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday said that corruption had become an important issue in Kerala.

He was speaking after a reception accorded to him here on Friday. “Corruption, including in the police, indicates that the government is trying to make it universal,” he said. There had never been such a massive corruption in the State, he alleged. He claimed that people expected the BJP to speak against corruption, compromise politics and lack of development. They wanted to change the ‘bad political situation’ in Kerala, he said. He alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of women and children in the State.

The LDF government was sabotaging Central government projects.

All Central programmes were renamed as Kerala plans, he alleged.

