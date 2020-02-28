Massive corruption in State: Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday said that corruption had become an important issue in Kerala.
He was speaking after a reception accorded to him here on Friday. “Corruption, including in the police, indicates that the government is trying to make it universal,” he said. There had never been such a massive corruption in the State, he alleged. He claimed that people expected the BJP to speak against corruption, compromise politics and lack of development. They wanted to change the ‘bad political situation’ in Kerala, he said. He alleged that the government had failed to ensure the safety of women and children in the State.
The LDF government was sabotaging Central government projects.
All Central programmes were renamed as Kerala plans, he alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.