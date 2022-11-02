Massive cleaning drive organised on Kallippara hills

ADVERTISEMENT

A massive cleaning drive was held at the Kallippara hills, under Santhanpara panchayat in Idukki, which witnessed the blooming of Neelakurinji.

According to officials, the drive was organised by the KITES Foundation in association with the Santhanpara grama panchayat. According to Santhanpara grama panchayat president Liju Varghese, more than 20 bags of plastic bottles and plastic waste were collected as part of the cleaning drive.

According to KITES Foundation officials, tourists discarded plastic bottles, food waste, and plastic covers at the ecologically sensitive area. Many celebrities, including actor Neeraj Madhav, had shared information on the garbage piled up on the Kallippara hills on social media.

The cleaning drive was inaugurated by Santhanpara grama panchayat secretary Ramshad A.

KITES India core team members, including Ajmal Chakkarapadam and Claire C. John; Future Project lead Vishnu Ullas; and volunteer leader of the initiative Gayathri C. Raj took part in the campaign. Around 30 volunteers from different parts of the State took part in the cleaning drive.

Mr. Varghese said that the panchayat shifted the collected waste to its Material Collection Facility (MCF) centre. “The inflow of visitors to the Kallippara hills has come down significantly and the panchayat has closed the ticket centre. The panchayat will conduct another massive cleaning drive to ensure zero waste on the hills,” said Mr. Varghese.

According to sources, over 10 lakh tourists visited Kallippara to see the Neelakurinji in bloom.