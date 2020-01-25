Massive clean-up drive in Kottayam

Ahead of the district-level Republic Day celebrations in Kottayam on Sunday, the district administration on Saturday carried out a massive clean-up drive along major roads.

The drive, coordinated by the District Suchitwa Mission, was initiated in association with various departments and local bodies. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, National Service Scheme and other voluntary organisations also take part in it.

The biodegradable waste collected during the drive was disposed at select locations while the plastic waste would be handed over for recycling after segregation by the local bodies concerned.

The nondegradable waste collected from Kottayam municipality was shifted to the plastic shredding unit at Kodimatha. Meanwhile, the Collector has directed the local bodies to initiate stern action against those dumping waste on the road and in waterbodies.