Massive clean-up drive in Kottayam

Ahead of the district-level Republic Day celebrations in Kottayam on Sunday, the district administration on Saturday carried out a massive clean-up drive along major roads.
The drive, coordinated by the District Suchitwa Mission, was initiated in association with various departments and local bodies. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, National Service Scheme and other voluntary organisations also take part in it.
The biodegradable waste collected during the drive was disposed at select locations while the plastic waste would be handed over for recycling after segregation by the local bodies concerned.
The nondegradable waste collected from Kottayam municipality was shifted to the plastic shredding unit at Kodimatha. Meanwhile, the Collector has directed the local bodies to initiate stern action against those dumping waste on the road and in waterbodies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.