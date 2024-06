As part of the International Day of Yoga observance, Patanjali Yoga Research Centre in Kozhikode will organise a mass Yoga session at V.K. Krishnamenon Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The event is being organised in association with SAI, Kozhikode, Government Physical Education College, West Hill, and Malabar Hospitals. The event comprises mass Yoga training following Ayush guidelines, Yoga demonstration by students, and awareness programme on Yoga, says a press release.