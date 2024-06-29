GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mass transfer of teachers from school trigger controversy

Published - June 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A major controversy has engulfed the Government Higher Secondary School in Changanassery after the Education department handed out punishment transfers to five teachers in its higher secondary wing, citing dereliction of duty.

According to an order by S. Shanavas, Director of General Education, these teachers have been transferred to different schools across Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts. The order, dated June 25, also noted that the presence of these teachers had affected the smooth functioning of the school.

The action followed a report by the Regional Deputy Director (RDD), who conducted an inquiry into the complaints against these teachers by visiting the school. In the inquiry report, the RDD noted a complaint by the School Managing Committee chairman that the accused teachers often slept in the staff room during class hours. Despite several complaints, they continued this practice.

Teachers approach KAT

The teachers, on their part, have approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against the order, and a hearing is slated for Monday.

The action, meanwhile, has invited sharp criticism from the Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, which has termed it a politically motivated action.

“The reasons cited in the order, such as the timetable set by the Changanassery MLA not being implemented and the instructions of the school management committee chairman not being followed, are clear proof of political interference,” noted Anil M. George, general secretary of the association.

The organisation also expressed strong protest over the action taken against the teachers at a time when the Kerala Women’s Commission proceedings are in progress on their complaint against the school Principal.

