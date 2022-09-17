Mass transfer of KV teachers in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

In a mass transfer, 19 teachers of the Kannur Kendriya Vidyalaya were transferred to schools in various districts.

The transfer order came as a rude shock to teachers, many of whom have been teaching in schools in the district for the last more than 10 years. Interestingly, the order is applicable only to teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kannur, under the Erankulam region.

On Friday night, as many as 14 primary teachers received transfer order, while two postgraduate teachers and three trained graduate teachers ) received the order on Wednesday.