Mass run held by Carmel school to celebrate Olympics

Former athlete and Kerala State Sports Council former president Padmini Thomas inaugurated a mass run organised by the Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, here on Friday in connection with the Paris Olympics. Nearly 600 students and teachers of the school participated in the mass run, which began from the school, headed for Edapazhanji and returned to the school. An exhibition on Olympic history, students’ flash mob, and quiz were also organised as part of the Olympic celebrations.