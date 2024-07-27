GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mass run held by Carmel school to celebrate Olympics

Published - July 27, 2024 10:53 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, perform a flash mob depicting Olympic logo to celeberate the start of Paris Olympics, on Friday.

Students of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, perform a flash mob depicting Olympic logo to celeberate the start of Paris Olympics, on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Former athlete and Kerala State Sports Council former president Padmini Thomas inaugurated a mass run organised by the Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthcaud, here on Friday in connection with the Paris Olympics. Nearly 600 students and teachers of the school participated in the mass run, which began from the school, headed for Edapazhanji and returned to the school. An exhibition on Olympic history, students’ flash mob, and quiz were also organised as part of the Olympic celebrations.

