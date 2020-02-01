Mass retirement from BSNL in Malappuram

As many as 278 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) retired in the district in January as part of a voluntary retirement offer announced by the public sector telecom company.
While 34 employees retired from the Kondotty division of the BSNL, 32, retired from the Tirur division, and 30 from the Malappuram division. The existing staff strength of BSNL has thus been halved. Staff shortage is feared to affect BSNL greatly. However, BSNL officials said they would outsource most work. But it needs to be seen how the shortage of experienced hands affects the functioning of the company in Malappuram district.
