Mass resignations rock CPI (M) in Alappuzha

March 04, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Alappuzha is embroiled in another controversy after several party members including four branch secretaries under Cheriyanad south local committee reportedly offered their resignations while alleging a nexus between the party local committee secretary and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Sources said that 38 party members had written to the party area and district leadership more than a week ago informing their willingness to resign from the party membership. Those who offered their resignations alleged that Cheriyanad south local committee secretary Sheed Mohammed was working hand in glove with the SDPI. They accused the secretary of helping the SDPI to win in his ward in the local body polls. He failed to organise campaigns against communal forces as directed by the party State committee.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Surendran said the mass resignations had revealed the CPI (M)‘s association with religious fundamentalists.

