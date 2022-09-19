Mass resignation of IUML leaders in Koothuparamba; national leadership likely to intervene

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to settle the simmering feud in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the Koothuparamba constituency following a difference of opinion between State and district leaderships have failed.

It is learnt that the national leadership may intervene as efforts by party State president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty to prevail upon those who resigned from the Koothuparamba Mandalam committee failed.

Those who resigned from the party include Koothuparamba constituency president Pottankandi Abdullah, vice presidents P.P.A. Salam and Kattoor Mahmood, general secretary P.K. Shahul Hameed, secretaries T.K. Haneefa and C.P. Rafique, and district committee member and Panur Municipal Chairman V. Nasar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Irikkur constituency, the feud was relevant, where five party activists were removed by the constituency committee.