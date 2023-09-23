Mass protests will be organised against attack on CPI(M) using ED: M.V. Govindan

September 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

Mass protests will be organised to resist the attack on the CPI(M) using the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday on the Azhikkodan Raghavan remembrance day, he said CPI(M) has condemned the loan scam at Karuvanur Service co-operative bank.

“If anyone has committed mistakes in the Karuvannur scam, it should be rectified. The party will not support any such misdeeds. But targeting leaders including A.C. Moideen and P.K. Biju, the BJP-Congress nexus with the support of ED is trying to portray that CPI(M) is behind the entire scam.”

The effort is to attack CPI(M) using the ED. ED officials, including those coming from North India, are indulging in physical violence during interrogation, he alleged.

Mr. Govindan alleged that the mainstream media has become weapons of right wing politics and are unleashing attacks against the Left parties.

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M.M. Varghese presided over the function. Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan, Collegiate Education Minister R. Bindu and other senior leaders participated. Earlier, a Red volunteer march was held in the city.

It is reported that the CPI(M) district secretariat meeting discussed how to resist the ED moves against party leader A.C. Moideen in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative loan scam.

