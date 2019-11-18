Mass production of manhole cleaning robot on the cards

Genrobotic Innovations, the start-up company that developed a robotic scavenger recently, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Brabo for bulk production of the sewer cleaning robot Bandicoot.

The pact will help the start-up to ensure high production standards and meet the rising demand for Bandicoot to phase out manual sewer cleaning across the country.

KSUM’s role

Genrobotics, promoted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is the pioneer in the development of manhole-cleaning robot in the world.

Established in 2015, the firm aims at finding solutions to the most pressing social issues through robotics. It seeks to stamp out the obnoxious practice of manual scavenging from India by 2020.

The firm has embarked on a movement called #mission robohole, which is about changing manholes to roboholes, replacing men from the manholes with robots.

World’s first

This world’s first manhole cleaning robot has already been leveraged by more than six States in the country. Brabo Robotics and Automation Limited, owned by Tata Brabo, is India’s first indigenous robot manufacturing company, and a 100% subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.