Mass memorandum submitted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 December 2020 23:10 IST

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church on Tuesday submitted a mass memorandum to the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the State government demanding legislation for amicable solution to the issues that are a bone of contention with the Orthodox faction.

A four-member delegation led by Geevarghese Coorilos, Metropolitan of Niranam diocese, submitted the memorandum signed by five-lakh followers to the Governor.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan received the memorandum submitted by the delegation at his office. The Jacobite faction is of the view that bold steps from the State government was needed to end the dispute.

A Supreme Court verdict on July 3, 2017, had given the Orthodox faction the right to all properties, including churches..