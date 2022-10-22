Mass duck deaths spark panic among farmers in Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 22, 2022 17:53 IST

Mass death of ducks at Vazhuthanam, near Haripad, has sparked panic among farmers.

Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) officials said over 400 ducks had died in less than a week. Samples of dead birds had been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, to test for bird flu.

“The samples have been sent to NIHSAD for analyses after tests conducted at the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla remained inconclusive. Results are expected by Monday. The dead ducks belonged to two farmers. Other than the deaths at Vazhuthanam, no such incidents have been reported from anywhere in the district,” said an official.

The AHD has banned the movement of ducks from Vazhuthanam to other places. The farmers were raising around 20,000 ducks, with an eye on the Christmas festive season, at Vazhuthanam Padinjare paddy polder when the birds started to fall sick and died in recent days.

