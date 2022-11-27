Mass duck deaths at Purakkad spark fears of avian flu spread

November 27, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Mass death of ducks at Purakkad in Alappuzha in recent days has led to fears of an avian flu outbreak spreading to more places.

Devarajan K., a farmer from Karuvatta, who has been raising around 9,300 ducks (66 days old) at Naluchira in Purakkad grama panchayat lost around 250 birds in less than a week.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) said that samples of dead birds had been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal, for testing. “Initial test conducted at the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla has come back positive for bird flu. An outbreak of avian flu, however, can only be declared after confirmation from the NIHSAD. The results from Bhopal are expected on Monday,” said an official.

The bird flu outbreak (H5N1) has so far been detected in three local bodies in Alappuzha. The disease was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality on October 26. Later, the outbreak was detected at Cheruthana and Karuvatta grama panchayats on November 4 and 12 respectively.

The outbreak has resulted in the death/culling of around 33,000 ducks. A few hundred domesticated birds within a one-km radius of the hotspots have also been culled to tackle the spread of the disease.