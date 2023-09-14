Mass CPR training for college students in Thrissur

September 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thrissur

In possibly a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, around 900 students of St. Thomas College, Thrissur, were given training in CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in a two-day programme recently. CPR can save lives as every minute matters in a cardiac emergency. CPR keeps blood flowing to vital organs while one awaits the arrival of emergency services.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), NCC and NSS of St. Thomas College collaborated with the Heart Care Foundation, Kochi, to provide the free CPR training to the entire second year undergraduate students.

“In recent years, there has been a growing concern about an increase in cardiac deaths among younger populations. This trend has been attributed to several factors such as unhealthy lifestyles, increase in risk factors, lack of screening and awareness. Cryptic effects of COVID-19 could also be causing this surge in cardiac issues across age groups. Lack of awareness about first aids and delayed hospitalisation claim many precious lives,” noted the organisers of the programme.

Training consisted of five theory sessions on the Concept of CPR, a self-evaluative objective type test and practical training on AI enabled mannequins . Each student was given a 2-minute hands on session on the mannequin, which provided real time feedback about the quality of compressions through a simple app.

Heart Care Foundation (HCF), Kochi, founded by Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram, a cardiac surgeon, has been working relentlessly to improve cardiac health awareness in the State. The foundation has conducted many awareness events across the State and has just initiated their activities in Thrissur district.

Limi Rose Tom, COO of HCF, lauded St. Thomas College for conducting such a mass CPR literacy campaign, which may be a first for a college in Kerala or even India. Dr. Geevar Zachariah, head of Cardiology department, Mother Hospital, Thrissur; Dr P.P. Mohanan, head of Cardiology department, Westfort Hospital, Thrissur, and Kiran N.M., director of Basic Responders and his team handled the sessions.

“The vision of our college is Transforming the Youth through Holistic Education towards an Enlightened Society. We believe that students should be upskilled not only in academics and for employment but towards good and responsible citizenship,” said Rev. Dr. Martin, Principal of the college.

Dr. Divya George, IQAC coordinator, Dr. Joyce Jose, General Programme Coordinator, Dr. Sabu AS, NCC Officer, Dr. Vimala K. John and Dr. Joby Paul, NSS officer, coordinated the programme.

