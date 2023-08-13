HamberMenu
Mass clean-up held in Alappuzha

August 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating the district-level clean up drive at Chenganda on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating the district-level clean up drive at Chenganda on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A mass cleaning drive was held in Alappuzha on Sunday. It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Chenganda in Thaneermukkom grama panchayat.

The drive was part of the district panchayat’s efforts to make Alappuzha a completely waste-free district in a year.

Officials said the drive was held in all 72 grama panchayats in the district. The district panchayat has set aside an amount of ₹7 crore for the first phase of works to make Alappuzha waste-free.

The functioning of Haritha Karma Sena will be strengthened in the district. All houses in the district will be registered with Haritha Karma Sena. Steps would also be taken to manage legacy waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena members properly, said an official.

The preparation of a detailed project report for cleaning canals, streams and other waterbodies was progressing, the official added.

As part of the campaign, a mass clean-up drive was held in all schools in the district last week. The district panchayat aims to make schools completely waste-free in three months.

Thaneermukkom grama panchayat president Sasikala G. presided. District panchayat vice-president Sivaprasad N.S., district panchayat members P.S. Shaji and R. Riyas, Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan, and others attended the function.

