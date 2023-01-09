Mass bird deaths reported at Punnapra

January 09, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amid fears of avian flu spreading to more places, mass bird deaths have been reported from Punnapra North in Alappuzha.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) on Monday said that 400 chickens in a poultry farm had perished in recent days. "The farm houses some 1,500 birds. We have collected samples of dead birds and sent them to the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla, for testing. The results are expected on Tuesday. If the tests come back positive for bird flu, the samples will be dispatched to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal, for final confirmation. An outbreak of avian flu can only be declared after confirmation from the NIHSAD," said an official.

According to the AHD, more than 62,000 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in Alappuzha since the outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) was detected at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality in October this year. After Haripad, the disease was reported from Cheruthana, Karuvatta, Purakkad and Ambalapuzha North grama panchayats and Alappuzha municipality.

On January 7, rapid response teams of the AHD culled 172 domesticated birds including chicken, duck and quail within a one-km radius of a disease hotspot at Thirumala ward of the Alappuzha municipality. An outbreak of the disease there resulted in the death of 16 domesticated chickens belonging to a family last week.