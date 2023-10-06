Mass agitation on October 6 against ‘unscientific’ drains, service roads on NH 66 in Kerala

October 06, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - KOCHI

Peeved at the proposal to construct drains and service roads at a much higher level than that of residential and other plots on either side as part of NH 66 development works on the Edappally-Muthakunnam stretch, residents of Cheranalloor and nearby areas will hold a mass agitation on Friday in front of the office of the construction firm that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had engaged to develop the 24-km stretch as a six-lane highway.

They fear the plan will cause large-scale flooding and hamper direct access to the highway, especially on the Cheranalloor Junction-Varapuzha bridge stretch. The other demands include construction of wide underpasses at busy junctions for pedestrians and motorists to safely cross over to the other side of the highway.

The Janakeeya Samithi and Cheranaloor Development Committee had been on the forefront of the agitation demanding construction of drains and service roads at the same level as that of plots on either side. On its part, the Cheranalloor grama panchayat has issued a stop memo a month ago, citing this as a reason. The NHAI was also facing flak for potholed roads, including on approach roads of the Edappally overbridge, since they were causing traffic hold-ups and accidents.

Rini Shoby, member of Ward No. 2 of Cheranallore grama panchayat, spoke of how much of the area got inundated in case of a heavy rainfall. “The NHAI has marked points as high as eight feet from the existing height of the road to construct drains and service roads. This will worsen the impact of rains, affecting thousands of people. It will also block their road access. We decided to agitate since the NHAI has not heeded to our concerns, despite memoranda being submitted through the panchayat and other fora. On the contrary, the agency recently marked the estimated height of drains, in the corridor. This has spread alarm among people.”

“We will not permit construction of drains and service roads at heights which will rain misery on residents and others,” said Shimmy Francis, chairperson of Cheranalloor Development Committee. “People’s concerns had been conveyed to the District Collector and NHAI officials at a meeting held a week ago. Still, works are afoot to construct structures at such height, and that too without proper linking with allied drains. Rather than alleviate flooding, this will worsen it. Works must be done as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways [MoRTH]. The NHAI must also provide site map and other details to us.”

The agitators are demanding more underpasses since the highway is flanked by densely populated areas. NHAI sources said underpasses would be built approximately every kilometre.