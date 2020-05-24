Masks for SSLC students

Thiruvananthapuram

24 May 2020 00:03 IST

Distribution of nearly 13 lakh masks made by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for students appearing for the SSLC and higher secondary examinations got under way on Saturday.

The masks, along with a notice on steps to be followed to remain protected against the pandemic, will be delivered to the students at their residence. Each student will be given one reusable mask. The process will be completed by Monday evening.

While maximum possible houses will be covered, if any student is left out or forgets to bring the mask to school, they can get one on the exam day.

Advertising

Advertising

Adequate number of masks have been provided to schools for this.

The masks have been prepared under the block resource centres of the Samagra Shiksha in the districts. Teachers, resource teachers, specialist teachers and their families pitched in for mask production, Samagra Shiksha State project director A.P. Kuttykrishnan said.

The Samagra Shiksha has targeted manufacture of 50 lakh masks by the time schools reopen.