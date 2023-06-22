ADVERTISEMENT

Masks back in Kerala schools to guard against communicable diseases

June 22, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

General Education department issues guidelines in wake of increase in spread of communicable diseases

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap, masks are returning to schools in the wake of spread of communicable diseases in recent days.

Students coming to schools with symptoms of influenza should wear masks. These should be worn even if the symptoms are mild, according to a circular issued by the Director of General Education in the wake of a meeting of Ministers, including Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, to discuss steps to prevent communicable diseases on Thursday.

Besides masks, social distancing too should be observed in case of symptoms such as cough, cold, and sneezing.

In case students have fever, they should not come to schools for three to five days. Parents should also be told to seek medical treatment for the child.

In case a number of students in a class have fever, the class teacher should inform the head teacher who in turn should inform the medical officer of the nearby health centre.

One teacher should function as a nodal officer. One data book should also be maintained to record details of students, teachers, and other staff who fall ill. School campuses should be cleaned regularly till the end of the rainy season.

The health of persons cooking midday meals in schools should be checked.

