Masked men rob elderly woman at gunpoint

Burglars flee with fake ornament

Burglars flee with fake ornament

The Kattakada police have launched an investigation into the alleged home invasion by two masked men who robbed an aged woman at gunpoint on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred at the house of the complainant, Ratheesh, at Kaliyacode, near Muthiyavila, in Kattakada around 7 a.m. The break-in took place when Ratheesh and his wife had gone to a church at 6 a.m., leaving his hearing and speech-impaired mother-in-law Kumari and the couple’s two children, aged six and four, in the house.

According to the police, Kumari purportedly spotted two masked men ransacking a room. They had apparently entered the house through the rear door that was unlocked. On seeing her, the duo threatened her with a gun and stole a pair of earrings that she wore before assaulting her and fleeing the area on a motorcycle.

The family later told the police that the ornament was made of rolled gold and that no valuables had gone missing. The police are yet to ascertain claims that a gun was used by the burglars. Efforts were under way to trace the whereabouts of history-sheeters who have been known to engage in narcotics trade in the region.