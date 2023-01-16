ADVERTISEMENT

Mask regulation renewed

January 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has renewed the gazette notification it had earlier issued in December when a general alert had been issued against COVID-19, directing people to follow universal precautions against the pandemic.

People have been directed to wear masks in public places, workplaces, mass gatherings and in vehicles during transport, as part of the precautions that are required to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The notification also directs institutions, shops and theatres to start providing hand sanitisers or soap and water to visitors for maintaining hand hygiene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

People have also been directed to maintain physical distance between each other in public places, which is also part of the key recommendations or universal precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The regulations will be in place for another month till these are renewed or withdrawn.

The government has clarified that the regulations were being renewed as COVID-19 continues to be a threat to public health, albeit on a much lower scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US