Mask regulation renewed

January 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has renewed the gazette notification it had earlier issued in December when a general alert had been issued against COVID-19, directing people to follow universal precautions against the pandemic.

People have been directed to wear masks in public places, workplaces, mass gatherings and in vehicles during transport, as part of the precautions that are required to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The notification also directs institutions, shops and theatres to start providing hand sanitisers or soap and water to visitors for maintaining hand hygiene.

People have also been directed to maintain physical distance between each other in public places, which is also part of the key recommendations or universal precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The regulations will be in place for another month till these are renewed or withdrawn.

The government has clarified that the regulations were being renewed as COVID-19 continues to be a threat to public health, albeit on a much lower scale.