Mask production for students begins

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has launched production of 30,000 masks under its block resource centres. This follows a decision of the General Education Department to provide masks to each child studying in State schools. Masks will be compulsory for all students and teachers once schools reopen after the lockdown. Mask production has begun in all districts. It is being taken up by utilising the services of volunteers, including Samagra Shiksha specialist teachers, former students, and parents. The aim is to make 50 lakh masks. Of these, 10 lakh are being made through the National Service Scheme for students appearing for exams post-lockdown.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director A.P. Kuttykrishnan reviewed the mask production that got under way at the South urban resource centre on the Sathram school campus here.