Masjid order evokes disappointment

Secular fabric destroyed, say parties

Muslim organisations, irrespective of religious and political affiliations, expressed their disappointment at the acquittal of all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special court in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) demanded that the investigation agencies go in appeal against the verdict. “It’s unfortunate. It’s sad to see the people who committed such a serious crime going scot-free,” said IUML chairman and State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. However, Mr. Thangal called upon the people to uphold communal harmony.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, said the verdict amounted to saying that the Babri Masjid was not demolished. “It is an unfortunate verdict in a crime committed 28 years ago. Justice is denied,” he said.

“It is extremely disappointing,” said Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (AP group) president E. Sulaiman Musliar and general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

‘Blow to democracy’

“It’s a twin blow to Indian democracy,” said Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (EK group) president Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar. The Samastha Kerala Sunni Mahallu Federation too described the verdict as unfortunate.

The Indian National League (INL) said the verdict challenged the people’s democratic conscience. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Fraternity Movement took out protest marches across the district.

CPI(M) reaction

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the judgment had left secular and democratic forces anxious. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had saved the accused by failing to ferret out evidence and submit it in court. The outcome was illustrative of how the Centre used the CBI for its political ends.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the verdict was a strike at the secular foundations of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court had found that the destruction of the Babri Masjid was a criminal act. However, the CBI failed to furnish proof. Its conduct in the case was dubious.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the verdict had ended a three-decade-long witch-hunt of party leaders. The Congress had used the incident to tar and feather senior BJP leaders such as L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti. They have finally got justice, he said.