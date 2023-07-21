HamberMenu
Mascot of NTBR released

July 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The mascot of the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) was released on Friday. The mascot depicting an elephant calf rowing a canoe was drawn by artist P. Devaprakash from Kulamavu in Idukki.

It was released by actor Gayathri Arun and Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, by handing over the drawing to District Collector and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) chairperson Haritha V. Kumar.

Mr. Devaprakash will receive ₹5,001 as prize money. The publicity committee had received some 250 entries and the winning entry was selected by a team of painters Satish Vazhavelil, Cyril Dominic, and T. Baby.

The NTBR will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 12. Sub Collector and NTBRS secretary Sooraj Shaji, Additional District Magistrate S. Santhosh Kumar, District Information Officer K.S. Sumesh, and others attended the function.

