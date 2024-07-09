ADVERTISEMENT

Mascot of Nehru Trophy Boat Race unveiled

Published - July 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) was released on Tuesday. The mascot depicting a kingfisher rowing a canoe was designed by graphic designer K.V. Bijimol from Ranni in Pathanamthitta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Kunchacko Boban released it by handing over the drawing to Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari and Additional District Magistrate Vinod Raj.

Officials said it was the first time a woman had designed the mascot of the NTBR. The publicity committee had received 212 entries and the winning entry was selected by a panel comprising Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikara, faculties V.J. Robert and V.D. Benoy and artist Vimal Roy

The NTBR will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. Subcollector and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society secretary Sameer Kishan, District Information Officer K.S. Sumesh, and others attended the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US