Mascot of Nehru Trophy Boat Race unveiled

The mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) was released on Tuesday. The mascot depicting a kingfisher rowing a canoe was designed by graphic designer K.V. Bijimol from Ranni in Pathanamthitta.

Actor Kunchacko Boban released it by handing over the drawing to Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari and Additional District Magistrate Vinod Raj.

Officials said it was the first time a woman had designed the mascot of the NTBR. The publicity committee had received 212 entries and the winning entry was selected by a panel comprising Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikara, faculties V.J. Robert and V.D. Benoy and artist Vimal Roy

The NTBR will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. Subcollector and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society secretary Sameer Kishan, District Information Officer K.S. Sumesh, and others attended the function.

