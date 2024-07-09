GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mascot of Nehru Trophy Boat Race unveiled

Published - July 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race.

Mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy boat race. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The mascot of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) was released on Tuesday. The mascot depicting a kingfisher rowing a canoe was designed by graphic designer K.V. Bijimol from Ranni in Pathanamthitta.

Actor Kunchacko Boban released it by handing over the drawing to Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari and Additional District Magistrate Vinod Raj.

Officials said it was the first time a woman had designed the mascot of the NTBR. The publicity committee had received 212 entries and the winning entry was selected by a panel comprising Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikara, faculties V.J. Robert and V.D. Benoy and artist Vimal Roy

The NTBR will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. Subcollector and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society secretary Sameer Kishan, District Information Officer K.S. Sumesh, and others attended the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.