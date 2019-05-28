Masala bonds not neo-liberal, says Isaac

The decision to float masala bonds is a Kerala development alternative made for developing infrastructure by the State’s special purpose vehicles instead of the PPP-model advocated in the neo-liberal approach, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Replying to an adjournment motion of K. Sabarinathan on the ‘lack of clarity and mystery’ in floating masala bonds in the Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Isaac clarified that the government was adopting the Keynesian model and not the neo-liberal approach as alleged by the United Democratic Front.

The State could borrow only 3% of its GDP and the government was forced to explore the off-budget mechanism, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The masala bond is one bid to fund development initiatives to the tune of ₹50,000 crore.

Attempts to float domestic bonds had to be eschewed since the rates of interest ranged between 10.20% and 10.25%, which were higher than the 9.723% for the masala bond. On opting for dollar bonds, the interest rates would be 2%, he said.

Development of world-class infrastructure was imperative for luring investors and the State could not afford to wait till it gained financial cosiness. The bonds were floated after eliciting expert opinion, through bidding and not through negotiations as alleged by the Opposition, he said and cautioned the Opposition against making statements that would erode the fiscal credibility of the State in the international lending arena.

Mr. Sabarinathan alleged that the development priorities of the government were skewed and the interest rate of the bond was too high. The decision lacked transparency and the Cabinet and the Assembly had not been taken into confidence.

The government was focussed on a balanced and unbiased development strategy and was trying to secure untied funds for its projects in all segments. Those deriding KIIFB were not averse to securing funds for projects in their constituencies, A.N.Shamseer said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accused Dr.Isaac of pledging the State for securing funds and said he was misleading even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the bond issue.

Mullakkara Retnakaran, M.K.Muneer, and M.Swaraj also participated in the discussion.