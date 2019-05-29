Masala bond repayment will be prompt: Isaac

Repayment of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s (KIIFB) rupee-denominated masala bonds by 2030 will not be an issue despite the financial crisis looming the State, Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday on the masala bonds sold by the KIIFB in London recently, the Finance Minister reiterated that repayment would be prompt as the petrol cess and up to 50% of motor vehicle tax being collected in the State would be given as grant to the KIIFB.

The KIIFB had recently raised ₹2,150 crore through the masala bond issued at an interest of 9.723% for a five-year term as part of its plan to mobilise ₹50,000 crore to fund large and critical infrastructure projects. Along with interest, he said the repayment would be ₹3,195.23 crore.

Pointing out the financial crisis in the State and remittances coming down due to reverse migration from West Asia, Dr. Isaac said the State would have missed the bus if it had tried to keep away. This initiative was needed for the development of the State. “Even in financial crisis, the repayment towards the masala bonds will have to be prompt. The loan could be repaid completely in 2030,’’ he said.

Dr. Isaac said the KIIFB had mobilised resources through Pravasi chit, term loan, asset management to reduce the risk. If the bond market was not good, banks would be approached for loans to fund the infrastructure projects.

On the apprehensions raised by the Opposition legislators, the Finance Minister said if the Centre brought petroleum products under the GST regime, the Assembly could decide on the share of the GST.