Marutham harvest-cum-cultural festival in Thrissur from January 13

January 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

Marutham, a harvest-cum-cultural festival organised by the Patasala, Arangottukara, will be held here from January 13 to 15.

The three-day festival will showcase an array of farming and cultural events, including group harvesting, exhibition of farm equipment, workshops and classes on preparation of organic manure and pesticides, book releases, music and dance programmes, percussion and theatre performances.

Patasala has been blending organic farming and cultural activities since its inception in 2005. “After a lull of two years, the world is limping back to normalcy. For farmers, these were years of misery. Apart from COVID-induced issues, we face challenges such as climate change and attacks from wild animals. In this edition of the harvest festival, we are trying to explore survival strategies with organic farming,” said Sreeja Arangottukara, secretary, Patasala. Marutham is the word used for the farming areas in Sangam Period.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh and Alathur MP Ramya Haridas will attend the programme. Eminent persons from various walks of life, including dancers Rajashree Warrier and Vineetha Nedungadi, poet P.P. Ramachandran, organic farmers and socio-cultural leaders, will be attending the programme.

Theatre performances including Matsyagandhi by Shailaja P. Ambu; Hogenakkal by C.M. Narayanan and Sreeja Arangottukara; Villanmar by Little Earth School of Theatres; Kadu by Clay Play House; Easa by Ala Cultural Centre will be staged at the festival.