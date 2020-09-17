Martyred soldier laid to rest

KOLLAM:

17 September 2020 20:48 IST

Aneesh Thomas from Vayala in Kollam was killed in Rajouri

The body of Aneesh Thomas, the solider who was killed in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, Rajouri (J&K), on September 15, was laid to rest with full military and State honours at his native village Vayala, Anchal, here on Thursday.

He joined the Army 15 years ago and was posted in J&K recently. Naik Aneesh Thomas, 36, attached to the 17 Madras Regiment was expected to reach his home next week and his family was waiting for him when the tragedy struck. He is survived by his wife Emily and daughter Hannah.

Tributes paid

The vehicle carrying his body was accompanied by Army personnel and despite the COVID-19 restrictions, a large crowd gathered at his house to pay their last respects. His funeral service held at the Marthasmooni church, Mannur, was also attended by several persons, including politicians and officials.

Additional District Magistrate P.R. Gopalakrishnan paid tributes on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kollam District Collector B. Abdul Nasar and Punalur Revenue Divisional Officer B. Sasikumar for the State government.

Mullakara Ratnakaran, MLA, district panchayat vice-president S. Venugopal, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jayamohan and Kollam District Police Chief (Rural) Harishankar were present.