Martial arts certificate programme
SRC Community College under State Resource Centre has invited applications for its martial arts certificate programme. Qualification required is Class 10 and the last date for accepting applications is August 31. Application form and prospectus are available at the SRC office and the website www.srccc.in. For more details, contact 0471 2325101, 9447683169.
