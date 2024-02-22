February 22, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

To celebrate the enduring legacy and cultural practices of Malankara Christians, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will be organising a Marthoman Heritage Assembly in Kottayam on February 25 (Sunday).

According to Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), final preparations for the assembly are nearing completion. The event will commence with a proclamation rally, originating from the M.D. Seminary school grounds and concluding at Nehru Stadium in Nagampadam.

The procession is set to begin at 3 p.m. and expects a turnout of over 75,000 participants. It will be led by Metropolitans and members of the Malankara Orthodox Church managing committee. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, will flag off the procession, which will also feature musical ensembles and traditional art forms of Syrian Christians.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan will inaugurate the assembly while the Catholicos will preside over. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will deliver the keynote address. Cooperation minister V.N. Vasavan, Health Minister Veena George, MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Chandy Oommen, and metropolitans from foreign churches are scheduled to address the gathering.

A 300-member choir, under the guidance of M.P. George Cor Episcopa, will lead the musical event.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate the participants, with provisions for drinking water, snacks, and extensive parking facility. A dedicated team of police personnel, 700 volunteers, and 100 security staff will oversee the proceedings.

The Haritha Karma Sena of Kottayam Municipality will manage waste and the Health department will open emergency medical facilities at both the MD Seminary premises and Nehru Stadium.

