KozMarried men most vulnerable to suicide in Kerala, finds study

Married men seem to be the most vulnerable category and prone to ending their lives in Kerala over the last decade, while family issues dominate the reasons, according to a study conducted by Kozhikode-based Thanal, a suicide prevention centre. The study based on statistics from the State Crime Records Bureau was published ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

The study analyses statistics from 2012 to 2023 and has identified a considerable increase in the suicide rate during the period, the highest being in 2023. While 8,490 suicides were reported in the State in 2012, the number escalated to 10,972 in 2023. The lowest during the period was in 2015, when 7,692 suicides were reported. Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram has consistently recorded the most number of suicides since 2021 while Wayanad and Kasargod recorded the least numbers.

Suicide rate was found to be higher as people age. Most people who died by suicide in 2023 are above 60 years of age (28.42%) while those in the age group of 46-60 are close behind (28.34%), followed by people in the 30-45 age category (24.89%).

The study shows that marital status of individuals also factor in determining suicidal tendencies, as 76.6% of the people who died by suicide in 2023 were married while the rate is drastically low among widowed and divorced people (2% and 1.8% respectively). Also, 80% of the people who died by suicide were men.

While family issues are the biggest reason behind most suicides (47.4%), mental and physical issues (21.0%) and drug abuse (9.7%) have contributed heavily too. The study has also pointed out that suicide rate is much higher among the less educated and those with no steady income.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode on 04952-760000.)

