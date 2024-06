The police have arrested a man for firing shots with an airgun at the house of a woman whom he wanted to marry at Kottakkal, near Malappuram, in Kerala.

The police said the accused, Abu Tahir, was held after he fired shots at the house of the woman on June 26 night.

He was apparently provoked by the woman’s decision declining his proposal.

He has been booked for culpable homicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308.