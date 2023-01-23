Marriage of minor rape victim: three arrested

January 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Nedumangad Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the alleged marriage of a 16-year-old rape victim. The arrested have been identified as Al Ameer, 23, a native of Panavoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Anwar Savath, 39, a native of Thrissur and father of the minor girl. According to the police, accused Ameer who was in jail in connection with the rape of the minor in 2021, allegedly married the minor girl when he was released on bail.

The main accused Ameer was also involved in two rape cases and assault cases. The police arrested Savath, a Muslim cleric who solemnised the marriage, along with the father of the victim, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, said the police. The arrested have been produced in the local court and were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.