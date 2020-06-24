Markets yet to get used to new restrictions

On the first day of restrictions imposed in markets in the city on Wednesday to control the possible spread of COVID-19, most of the shops remained open in the morning until the Corporation’s squad swung into action. According to health wing officials of the civic body who were part of the squad which visited the Palayam and Chala markets, the message regarding restrictions did not seem to have been effectively conveyed by traders’ bodies to the shopkeepers.

“The vegetable shops were allowed to function normally on Wednesday because they had put in a special request, as they had already purchased the stocks. Henceforth, they will be allowed to open only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays while the provision stores in the market will be allowed to function on alternate days. Since it was the first day there was some confusion. Even most of the fish vendors were there in the morning. The small textile shops in the market, with low footfall, have been allowed to function everyday,” said a health wing official.

The Corporation has implemented a token system for the vendors, for half of them to work on alternate days, to reduce the rush. The list of vendors and shops functioning on each day has also been handed over to the police. “The vendors have been told that the restrictions will have to be followed strictly from Thursday. If anyone does not follow the system properly, action will be taken,” said the official.