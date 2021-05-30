Markets in Thrissur to remain open from Tuesday

Thrissur

30 May 2021 21:23 IST

Retail shops to function from 8.30 a.m. to 12 noon

Markets in Thrissur city will remain open from Tuesday.

Shops in main markets, including Sakthan Market, Jaihind Market, Ariyangadi, and Nayarangadi, will function in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, Revenue Minster K. Rajan said.

A decision in this regard was taken following talks between representatives of traders’ organisations and elected representatives. The traders agreed to maintain guidelines issued by the district administration.

Accordingly, wholesale shops will function from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and retail outlets from 8.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Fish and meat markets will function only three days a week. They will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Fish and meat shops in containment zones, which were given permission to open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, can now function on Mondays too. However, street vendors will not be allowed to do business.

Drivers of trucks transporting goods from other States as well as headload workers should take adequate safety measures. While small shops can have just two workers, big ones can engage three, including the owner.

COVID-19 screening will be held in markets. Antigen tests will be done on 500 people on Monday.

Ministers K. Radhakrishnan and R. Bindu, P. Balachandran, MLA, Mayor M.K. Varghese, District Collector S. Shanavas, District Police Chief (Thrissur City) R. Aditya, and District Medical Officer K.J. Reena attended the meeting.