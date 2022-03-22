Marketing initiatives for homestays readied

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Tourism Director Krishna Teja delivered the keynote address at the State convention of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) that was held at the government guest house here on Tuesday.

Mr. Teja said hassles faced in getting N.O.C. from Kerala Tourism would be resolved in a month. Marketing initiatives that focused on homestays had been readied, he said.

Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod inaugurated the convention, which was attended by, among others, Sandhya Haridas, manager of India Tourism, and DTPC secretary Shyam Krishnan.