GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Market sentiments strong despite seesawing domestic NR price, claim rubber growers

Updated - September 28, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Despite fluctuating natural rubber (NR) prices, market sentiment remains strong as the global stock of NR is expected to decline substantially by the end of the year.

Market fundamentals for natural rubber currently remain unusually strong. The global stock of NR was expected to decrease by 1.2 million tonnes by December this year, said Babu Joseph, secretary of the National Consortium of Rubber Producer Societies.

He added that the shortage meant the next lean season of world supply, beginning in mid-January 2025, was expected to start with an abnormally low global stock. He also claimed that the total inventory of NR at warehouses in Qingdao had fallen to an alarming level, equivalent to the quantity needed to meet China’s consumption for less than three weeks.

Meanwhile, a market analysis by CRISIL said that “inflated natural rubber prices would puncture tyre maker margins.” The report stated that tyre makers were headed for a rough patch, as the price of natural rubber had surged more than 33% year-on-year in just the first five months of this fiscal year due to strong demand and short supply. This could affect the profitability of tyre makers, the communication from CRISIL added.

“The natural rubber market closed August at ₹238 per kg, way above the trend in the past decade,” the communication said. CRISIL also claimed that the last time the commodity breached the ₹200 mark was in 2011, buoyed by a rise in demand following the global financial crisis.

According to the Rubber Board data, the RSS-4 price at the end of August was ₹236 per kg. It slipped to ₹231 in the first week of September, fell to ₹229 in the third week, and rose to ₹230 in the fourth week. The price was ₹225 per kg on September 28 (Saturday).

Published - September 28, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / rubber product

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.